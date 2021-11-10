UrduPoint.com

Lions At Singapore Wildlife Park Infected With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:40 PM

Lions at Singapore wildlife park infected with coronavirus

Four lions at a Singapore wildlife park have tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with infected zookeepers, and have symptoms including coughing and sneezing, officials said Wednesday

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Four lions at a Singapore wildlife park have tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with infected zookeepers, and have symptoms including coughing and sneezing, officials said Wednesday.

The endangered Asiatic lions started displaying signs of illness at the weekend, prompting officials to order coronavirus tests.

The infected big cats along with five others at the Night Safari park have been placed in isolation in their den, the government's animal and veterinary service said.

"All the lions remain bright, alert and active," said Sonja Luz, from Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates the park.

"We expect that the lions will make a full recovery with minor supportive treatment." Three zookeepers from the Night Safari are confirmed to have been infected.

The park is an open-air zoo home to hundreds of animals, which welcomes visitors at night.

An African lion at Singapore Zoo -- which is adjacent to the Night Safari -- has also fallen sick, and officials have ordered virus tests.

Luz added the risk of animals passing the virus to humans is low.

Both Singapore Zoo and the Night Safari remain open, although the lion exhibits have been temporarily closed.

Animals have become infected with the virus on previous occasions. Lions, tigers and gorillas have tested positive at US zoos, while domestic cats and dogs have also been hit.

Singapore is currently facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, reporting 2,000-3,000 cases a day and a handful of deaths.

Related Topics

Alert Singapore All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belarus accuses Polish border forces of beating mi ..

Belarus accuses Polish border forces of beating migrants

1 minute ago
 New programme to support US companies women-owned ..

New programme to support US companies women-owned businesses seeking expansion t ..

12 minutes ago
 More Than 140,000 Birds to Be Culled Amid Avian In ..

More Than 140,000 Birds to Be Culled Amid Avian Influenza Outbreak in Japan

1 minute ago
 Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline to Germany R ..

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline to Germany Rises by 25% - German Operator

1 minute ago
 US Explores Situation in Case of Donbas Escalation ..

US Explores Situation in Case of Donbas Escalation at Black Sea Drills - Russian ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is ..

Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is playing a vital role in cultu ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.