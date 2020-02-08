UrduPoint.com
Lions Kill Female Worker In South African Game Reserve

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

Lions kill female worker in South African game reserve

Lions mauled to death a 21-year old woman on a South African private game reserve where she worked and lived, police said Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Lions mauled to death a 21-year old woman on a South African private game reserve where she worked and lived, police said Saturday.

The woman, identified as Swans Van Wyke, was attacked on Thursday afternoon "while performing her duties" on the reserve in the northern-most province of Limpopo, police said.

It is unclear whether she was employed as a ranger or ground staff.

Regional police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police and emergency services found the woman with severe injuries outside a lion cage.

"We are still investigating, we are hard at work to really get what happened, we can't go into details now," Ngoepe told AFP.

