UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lions Maul Man To Death At South African Game Reserve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Lions maul man to death at South African game reserve

A man tracking game has been mauled to death by two young male lions that were immediately put down at a wildlife reserve in South Africa, police said Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A man tracking game has been mauled to death by two young male lions that were immediately put down at a wildlife reserve in South Africa, police said Monday.

The 27-year-old game tracking specialist, Malibongwe Mfila, was tracking wildlife on Saturday including elephants and lions in order to advise guides on planning game drives.

He reportedly decided to stop his vehicle and continue his search on foot.

As he was walking, "he was suddenly attacked and killed by two lions," said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement.

"Someone who was also driving inside the park noticed these two lions busy devouring the deceased and he then alerted the park manager who alerted the police," he added.

Police said the lions were found still devouring the victim's body and were both immediately shot and killed by the rangers.

Mojapelo said putting the big cats down was in line with conservation policies.

"When the lion acts like that, obviously it will repeat the same deed," he said.

In a statement the South African National Parks authority, SANParks, confirmed that the two lions were euthanised immediately for post-mortems.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Vehicle Young Man Male Same South Africa

Recent Stories

Frankfurt's DAX stock market shoots up 3% to strik ..

2 minutes ago

Govt focuses on women empowerment: Irum Bukhari

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Schools’ p ..

25 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump's Last Ele ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of appeals in B ..

6 minutes ago

Libya prime minister urges parliament to vote for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.