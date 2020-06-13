UrduPoint.com
Liquefied Gas Tank Explosion In Russia's Kazan Kills 1, Injures 3 - Emergency Services

Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A gas explosion at a Gazprom distribution center in the Russian city of Kazan has killed one person and left three injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"A 100-cubic-meter (3,531 cubic feet) above-ground liquefied gas storage tank exploded on Severo-Zapadnaya Street, followed by a fire," a spokesman said, adding that there was a risk of the fire spreading to other tanks.

In a later statement, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that a Mil Mi-8 helicopter will be used to extinguish the blaze.

"At 21:56 [18:56 GMT], a fire was reported at a Gazprom Liquefied Gas LLC distribution center. There was believed to be an explosion of a 100-cubic-meter above-ground liquefied gas storage tank, followed by a fire. There is a threat of the level 4 fire spreading to other tanks," the emergencies ministry said.

Firefighters are on hand attempting to extinguish the blaze, the ministry said.

