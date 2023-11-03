Open Menu

Lisa Franchetti Becomes First Woman To Lead US Navy

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Lisa Franchetti becomes first woman to lead US Navy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The US Senate on Thursday approved Admiral Lisa Franchetti's nomination to lead the Navy, making her the first woman to hold the position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Franchetti -- who was confirmed by a vote of 95-1 -- has been performing the job in an acting capacity since August due to a single Republican senator's opposition to Pentagon abortion access policy.

She has served on a series of surface vessels, commanding a guided missile destroyer, a destroyer squadron and two carrier strike groups.

Franchetti was deputy commander of US naval forces in Europe and as well as in Africa, and deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development.

She became vice chief of naval operations -- the service's number two position -- in September 2022.

The Senate also approved the nomination of General David Allvin to head the US Air Force by a vote of 95-1, filling a gap created when the service's top officer became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Allvin -- a pilot with more than 4,600 flight hours, including 100 in combat -- previously served as vice chief of staff of the Air Force.

Lawmakers usually approve military nominations quickly through unanimous consent, but Senator Tommy Tuberville has blocked that option for months, leaving the Senate with the time-consuming option of holding votes on individual nominees.

