Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Rock and Roll Icon Elvis Presley, Dies Aged 54 - Mother

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley died on Thursday in a hospital in Los Angeles after having been hospitalized with a cardiac arrest, her mother, Priscilla Presley, said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," her mother confirmed in a statement to the People weekly magazine.

Celebrity news tabloid TMZ reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the report, her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom. Lisa's ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived home after taking their kids to school at about the same time and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics performed CPR and managed to help her regain a pulse after administering epinephrine.

The media later reported, citing sources, that Lisa was on life support with a temporary pacemaker in an induced coma and in critical condition.

Lisa attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night to see Austin Butler win a prize for embodying her father in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis."