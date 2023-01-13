UrduPoint.com

Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Rock And Roll Icon Elvis Presley, Dies Aged 54 - Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Rock and Roll Icon Elvis Presley, Dies Aged 54 - Mother

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley died on Thursday in a hospital in Los Angeles after having been hospitalized with a cardiac arrest, her mother, Priscilla Presley, said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," her mother confirmed in a statement to the People weekly magazine.

Celebrity news tabloid TMZ reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the report, her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom. Lisa's ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived home after taking their kids to school at about the same time and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics performed CPR and managed to help her regain a pulse after administering epinephrine.

The media later reported, citing sources, that Lisa was on life support with a temporary pacemaker in an induced coma and in critical condition.

Lisa attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night to see Austin Butler win a prize for embodying her father in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Died Los Angeles Same Austin Turkish Lira Women Gold Media Share Love

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

7 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

7 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

7 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

7 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

7 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.