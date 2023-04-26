MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The list of foreign enterprises, over which Russia will take temporary management, can be expanded if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized.

"If necessary, this list of enterprises that are under external management, of course, can be expanded," Peskov told a briefing.

The decree on the external management of foreign assets does not concern property issues and does not deprive owners of their property, the spokesman explained, adding that Russia will only temporary adopt managerial decisions on a case-by-case basis.