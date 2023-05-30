UrduPoint.com

List Of Foreign Leaders Attending Erdogan's Inauguration Not Yet Formed - Ankara

Published May 30, 2023

The list of foreign leaders who will take part in the inauguration of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet been finalized, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Omer Celik, said on Tuesday

Erdogan beat his opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 52.14% to 47.86% of votes in Sunday's runoff, with 99.43% of the ballot counted. World leaders have been congratulating him on securing a third consecutive term since Sunday night.

"The Supreme Electoral Council has published the results of the parliamentary elections, in this regard, the deputies will take the oath within three days.

However, the final results of the presidential election have not yet been announced. After the announcement of these results, the schedule of the inauguration of the president and the formation of the Cabinet of Ministers will be determined. Many leaders want to take part in this ceremony, but there is no final list yet, details are being clarified. But there are a lot of applicants," Celik told a briefing.

Election World Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Cabinet Opposition

