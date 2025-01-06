Open Menu

List Of Key Golden Globe Winners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 09:50 AM

List of key Golden Globe winners

Beverly Hills, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Here are the winners in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.

Surreal narco-musical "Emilia Perez" led all films with four awards, including best comedy or musical film.

"The Brutalist" was named best drama film, one of its three Globes.

- FILM -

Best film, drama: "The Brutalist"

Best film, musical or comedy: "Emilia Perez"

Best director: Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Best actor, drama: Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Best actress, drama: Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best actor, musical or comedy: Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best actress, musical or comedy: Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best screenplay: Peter Straughan, "Conclave"

Best non-English language film: "Emilia Perez"

Best original song: "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"

Best original score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Challengers"

Best cinematic and box office achievement: "Wicked"

Best animated feature: "Flow"

- TELEVISION -

Best drama series: "Shogun"

Best drama actor: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Best drama actress: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best musical or comedy series: "Hacks"

Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best musical or comedy actress: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best limited series or tv movie: "Baby Reindeer"

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television: Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"

