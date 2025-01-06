List Of Key Golden Globe Winners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Beverly Hills, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Here are the winners in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.
Surreal narco-musical "Emilia Perez" led all films with four awards, including best comedy or musical film.
"The Brutalist" was named best drama film, one of its three Globes.
- FILM -
Best film, drama: "The Brutalist"
Best film, musical or comedy: "Emilia Perez"
Best director: Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
Best actor, drama: Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
Best actress, drama: Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
Best actor, musical or comedy: Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"
Best actress, musical or comedy: Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
Best screenplay: Peter Straughan, "Conclave"
Best non-English language film: "Emilia Perez"
Best original song: "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"
Best original score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Challengers"
Best cinematic and box office achievement: "Wicked"
Best animated feature: "Flow"
- TELEVISION -
Best drama series: "Shogun"
Best drama actor: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
Best drama actress: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Best musical or comedy series: "Hacks"
Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Best musical or comedy actress: Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Best limited series or tv movie: "Baby Reindeer"
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television: Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"
