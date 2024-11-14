List of World Rugby chairmen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Australian Brett Robinson was elected chairman of World Rugby in Dublin on Thursday.

The 54-year-old is the fifth man to occupy the role since it became an elected post in 1996, previously the members supplied the chairman on a rotating annual basis.

This is the list of chairmen since the first election in 1996:

Vernon Pugh (WAL) (1996-2003)

Syd Millar (IRL) (2003-07)

Bernard Lapasset (FRA) (2008-16)

Bill Beaumont (ENG) (2016-24)

Brett Robinson (AUS) (2024-)