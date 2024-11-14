List Of World Rugby Chairmen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Australian Brett Robinson was elected chairman of World Rugby in Dublin on Thursday.
The 54-year-old is the fifth man to occupy the role since it became an elected post in 1996, previously the members supplied the chairman on a rotating annual basis.
This is the list of chairmen since the first election in 1996:
Vernon Pugh (WAL) (1996-2003)
Syd Millar (IRL) (2003-07)
Bernard Lapasset (FRA) (2008-16)
Bill Beaumont (ENG) (2016-24)
Brett Robinson (AUS) (2024-)
Recent Stories
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Japan expect tough Indonesia test with World Cup spot in reach1 minute ago
-
Spain flood epicentre survives fresh rain alert1 minute ago
-
EU deforestation ban in chaos as parliament loosens rules1 minute ago
-
Australia dominates Pakistan in truncated T20I series-opener52 minutes ago
-
'Terrible' AI has given tech an existential headache: activist1 hour ago
-
APEC gathering seen as gateway for trade between China, Latin America1 hour ago
-
NDMA chairman discusses GCF accreditation framework at COP 292 hours ago
-
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee2 hours ago
-
Iran tells UN nuclear chief it won't negotiate under 'intimidation'2 hours ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 43,7362 hours ago
-
DPM Dar in Abu Dhabi to attend three-day 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum2 hours ago
-
EU parliament loosens delayed anti-deforestation rules2 hours ago