Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Killed - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Fifty-two people, including six mine rescuers, were killed in the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, 52 people died, including six rescuers," he said.

Earlier it was reported about 11 dead miners, as well as three dead rescuers.