Lite Version Of Russia's Vaccine Against Covid Can Help Expand Vaccination - Scientist

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

Lite Version of Russia's Vaccine Against Covid Can Help Expand Vaccination - Scientist

A pared-down version of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would have a shorter effect but could help open vaccination to more people, head of the research center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A pared-down version of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would have a shorter effect but could help open vaccination to more people, head of the research center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday.

According to the scientist, vaccine lite, which uses one injection instead of two, could help create a compromise between the duration of the effect and the need to quickly slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

"Keeping in mind that this component will not be 100 percent effective, it would behave differently with different people ... This approach can hep vaccinate more people and prevent severe cases with fatal results. At the same time, I repeat, the duration of the effect will not be long," Gitsburg said as aired n Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

This compromise would be welcome as "no manufacturing industry, in no country, can make the needed amount of the vaccine all at once," Gintsburg said.

More Stories From World

