Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor John Goodenough Dies at Age 100 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Lithium-ion battery inventor and Nobel Prize winner John Goodenough died on Sunday at the age of 100, the University of Texas at Austin said in a statement on Monday.

"John B. Goodenough, professor at the University of Texas at Austin who is known around the world for the development of the lithium-ion battery, died Sunday at the age of 100," the statement said.

Goodenough won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2019 for his research on batteries and became the oldest laureate to receive that prize, the release said.

During his 37-year tenure at the university, Goodenough's research focused on battery materials and sought to address fundamental solid-state science and engineering problems to create the next generation of rechargeable batteries, the release said.

Goodenough received a Bachelor's degree in mathematics from Yale University and a Master's and Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago, where he studied under Nobel laureate Enrico Fermi and John Simpson, the release said. Both scientists were involved in the Manhattan Project, the release added.

Goodenough became a scholar at the University of Texas in 1986 and five years later, the Sony Corp. commercialized the lithium-ion battery based on a prototype developed by him, according to the release.

