Lithuania Accuses Belarus Of Using Illegal Migrants For 'Hybrid Warfare'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:14 PM

Lithuania Accuses Belarus of Using Illegal Migrants for 'Hybrid Warfare'

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte accused Belarus on Thursday of waging hybrid warfare against the Baltic nation, which has seen the influx of hundreds of illegal migrants in the past months

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte accused Belarus on Thursday of waging hybrid warfare against the Baltic nation, which has seen the influx of hundreds of illegal migrants in the past months.

The European Union says Belarus allows migrants to cross into Lithuania as payback for imposing economic sanctions against Minsk. President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country could not afford beefing up border security.

"Lithuania has become a target of hybrid warfare waged by the Lukashenko regime, who is pushing illegal migrants across the border.

The decision to halt the readmission deal with the EU proves the regime's complicity in the smuggling of illegal migrants," Simonyte said.

Lithuania declared a state of emergency last Friday to unlock funding needed to deal with illegal immigration. Some 1,500 people many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians have been caught trying to cross into the country this year, more than 18 times the number recorded during all of 2020.

