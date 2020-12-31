UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Allows Flights From UK From January 1 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Lithuania Allows Flights From UK From January 1 - Foreign Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Lithuanian government decided to lift the ban on receiving flights from the UK from January 1, 2021, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Baltic states, which unanimously introduced a ban on flights from Britain, also unanimously lifted it," the ministry said.

"The governments of Latvia and Estonia have decided to resume flights from the UK," the ministry quoted Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis as saying.

Air traffic with the UK will be resumed, but those arriving in Lithuania must pass a COVID-19 test no later than 48 hours before departure and it must be negative, otherwise they will be isolated for 10 days.

France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria also announced the resumption of flights to the UK. Other countries are planning to do so just after the New Year celebrations.

Related Topics

Traffic Estonia United Kingdom Belgium Bulgaria Lithuania Latvia Netherlands January From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

11 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

9 hours ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

9 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.