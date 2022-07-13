UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Appreciates EU Recommendations On Transit To Kaliningrad - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Lithuania Appreciates EU Recommendations on Transit to Kaliningrad - Foreign Ministry

Lithuania positively assesses the recommendations of the European Commission on transit to Kaliningrad and intends to adhere to them in order "not to split the transatlantic unity," the country's foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Lithuania positively assesses the recommendations of the European Commission on transit to Kaliningrad and intends to adhere to them in order "not to split the transatlantic unity," the country's foreign ministry said.

On Wednesday, the European Commission published clarifications on sanctions against Russia, according to which transit to Kaliningrad by road remains prohibited, transit by rail is allowed with due control.

"On 13 July 2022, the Commission updated its guidance on the transit of sanctioned Russian goods through the EU territory.

We welcome the Commission's total ban on the transit through the EU territory of goods that serve military purpose, dual-use goods and technologies. Lithuania also welcomes the limitation by the Commission of volumes of the transit of goods through the EU territory on the basis of historical averages of the last three years, reflecting only the real need for essential goods, as well as the necessity to strengthen the transit control," the statement says.

