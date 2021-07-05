UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Arrests Over 1,000 Illegal Migrants Coming From Belarus Since June 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

Lithuania Arrests Over 1,000 Illegal Migrants Coming From Belarus Since June 1

Lithuania has arrested more than 1,000 illegal migrants on the border with Belarus since June 1, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Lithuania has arrested more than 1,000 illegal migrants on the border with Belarus since June 1, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the Baltic country declared an emergency over an overflow of illegal migrants from Belarus. According to the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, just in the last 24 hours, the authorities arrested 134 illegals. This far from the largest number per day, which currently stands at 160.

"1044 illegal migrants detained on EU eastern border with Belarus since 1 June. Appreciate #EU support so far. More and urgent actions are needed ahead," Simonyte tweeted.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in mid-June accused Minsk of using migrant flows as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, has said that Minsk is unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.

On July 1, the border service announced that six officers of the EU border agency Frontex would start patrolling the border along with the country's border officers. The number of Frontex officers is expected to increase to thirty from the middle of the month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Minsk Vilnius Belarus Lithuania June July Border From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

36 minutes ago

China launches new meteorological satellite

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Iran's President-Elect Says New Chief Justice Has ..

6 minutes ago

Europeans Considers Climate Change as Most Serious ..

6 minutes ago

Capital police replace seven cops in Traffic Highw ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.