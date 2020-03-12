UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Boosts Health Inspections At Latvian, Polish Borders Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Lithuania Boosts Health Inspections at Latvian, Polish Borders Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Lithuania increased health inspections at its borders with Latvia and Poland on Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Lithuania increased health inspections at its borders with Latvia and Poland on Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said.

"From today, sanitary information posts will be set up on the main roads of Poland and Latvia. The activities will be carried out by border guards and a special task force," Interior Minister Rita Tamasuniene said.

Ten inspection posts are expected to become operational at 6:00 p.

m. (16:00 GMT). Checks will apply to vehicles carrying individuals from at-risk groups, including tourists returning from virus-affected countries.

Lithuania has already agreed to coordinate these measures with Poland, but is still in talks with Latvia on the matter.

In Lithuania, three people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, all of them recently returned from Italy, the country suffering the largest outbreak outside of China. Poland and Latvia have confirmed 47 and 10 cases, respectively.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister China Vehicles Italy Poland Lithuania Latvia Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

1 hour ago

Polluted, dirty water irrigated vegetables destroy ..

2 minutes ago

Xinjiang to ensure safe housing for all rural resi ..

2 minutes ago

No positive case of Coronavirus reported in distr ..

2 minutes ago

Saira Peter, Sain Khawar to perform on Friday in I ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Accounts Chamber Head Says World Economy o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.