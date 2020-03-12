Lithuania Boosts Health Inspections at Latvian, Polish Borders Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Lithuania increased health inspections at its borders with Latvia and Poland on Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Lithuania increased health inspections at its borders with Latvia and Poland on Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said.

"From today, sanitary information posts will be set up on the main roads of Poland and Latvia. The activities will be carried out by border guards and a special task force," Interior Minister Rita Tamasuniene said.

Ten inspection posts are expected to become operational at 6:00 p.

m. (16:00 GMT). Checks will apply to vehicles carrying individuals from at-risk groups, including tourists returning from virus-affected countries.

Lithuania has already agreed to coordinate these measures with Poland, but is still in talks with Latvia on the matter.

In Lithuania, three people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, all of them recently returned from Italy, the country suffering the largest outbreak outside of China. Poland and Latvia have confirmed 47 and 10 cases, respectively.