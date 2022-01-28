UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Builds 124 Mile Long Barbed Wire Fence At Belarusian Border

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Lithuania Builds 124 Mile Long Barbed Wire Fence at Belarusian Border

The Lithuanian government on Friday said it had already built 200 kilometers (124 miles) of barbed wire fence at the border with Belarus to prevent illegal migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Lithuanian government on Friday said it had already built 200 kilometers (124 miles) of barbed wire fence at the border with Belarus to prevent illegal migration.

"The concertina barrier has already been built in the most sensitive and migrant flow-vulnerable sections. The overall length of this barrier is now about 200 km long," a statement published on the government website read.

The government said that the 14 foot high barrier becomes longer by 1.8 mile day by day. About 600 workers and more than 100 units of heavy machinery were mobilized for the construction.

The construction of a total 310 miles of barrier is expected to be concluded in September, while areas of priority should be done by April 30, the statement said.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Shimonyte on Friday visited the Aleksandras Barauskas checkpoint. She expressed certainty that the project would be completed on time, within budget, and stressed the necessity of installing cameras along the entire border.

After thousands of middle Eastern migrants flocked to the Belarusian border with Lithuania last year, Lithuania announced it would build the first European wall. The construction started in November. Similar measures were taken up by other countries bordering Belarus. On Tuesday, the Polish border guard announced it had begun construction of a 16 foot high and 115 mile long barbed wire fence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Belarus Lithuania April September November Border Government

Recent Stories

UN rights chief urges world to intensify pressure ..

UN rights chief urges world to intensify pressure on Myanmar military junta

22 seconds ago
 Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with militan ..

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with militants: ministry

23 seconds ago
 US sends 7.4 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangla ..

US sends 7.4 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh

25 seconds ago
 Ukraine leader calls on Russia to 'prove' no invas ..

Ukraine leader calls on Russia to 'prove' no invasion plan

27 seconds ago
 President approves commissioning of helicopters in ..

President approves commissioning of helicopters in Pakistan Navy

6 minutes ago
 Repsol executives barred from leaving Peru over oi ..

Repsol executives barred from leaving Peru over oil spill

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>