Lithuania Calls For Emergency State On Border With Belarus Over Refugee Influx - Reports

Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

Lithuania's government has asked the parliament to declare a state of emergency on the border with Belarus due to a massive influx of refugees from the Middle East and Africa, national media reported on Tuesday

Minsk said on Monday that over 1,000 refugees from the Middle East and Africa are moving to the border with Poland. Later in the day, the Belarusian authorities said that situation on the border remains extremely tense � Polish security forces used aviation to exert psychological pressure and sprayed refugees with tear gas, despite lack of aggressive behavior from the refugees. As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees are still stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland.

If approved, the emergency state would be in place along the border with Belarus and five kilometers (3.1 miles) inland, as well as in the migrant accommodation facilities in Kybartai, Medininkai, Pabrade, Rukla and Vilnius, the LRT broadcaster said.

This comes after Lithuania placed its troops at the Belarusian border on higher alert on Monday.

Commenting on mounting tensions on the EU's external border, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek urged Minsk on Monday to stop the "weaponization of migration" and called for additional EU sanctions against Belarusian officials.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country. Belarus denied all the allegations, saying it could no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

