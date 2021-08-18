Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Policy Amid Challenge at Belarus Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Wednesday called on the European Union to revise the bloc's migration policy amid a crisis at the border with Belarus.

"Illegal #migration challenge at the EU external border with Belarus indicates the need to revise EU #MigrationPolicy & seek greater EU involvement in border protection & migration issues," Nauseda tweeted, adding that the European Parliament's role was "critically important."

The president discussed the issue with the European Parliament head, David Sassoli.

The European Union has been accusing Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions against Minsk, which argues that it cannot afford to beef up border security.

Last month, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians.

Minsk, in turn, has reported cases of forcible expulsion of migrants by Vilnius to the border with Belarus. In early August, the Belarusian border guard service said that it found an Iraqi migrant in severe condition, who later died. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the� strengthening of border security following the incident.