Lithuania Cannot Close Russian Consulates Due to Treaty on Kaliningrad - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lithuania is a participant in the trilateral agreement on transit of Russian citizens from Russia to the Kaliningrad region and cannot close Russian consulates in the country, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Lithuania is a participant in the trilateral agreement on transit of Russian citizens from Russia to the Kaliningrad region and cannot close Russian consulates in the country, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday.

"Lithuania has certain obligations, more serious than all other EU countries, and this should not be forgotten. Lithuania participates in a trilateral agreement between the EU, Russia and we as a third party regarding the transit of Russian citizens from Russian territory to Kaliningrad.

Part of the transit is carried out through consular offices, both in Kaliningrad and in the 'mainland' part of Russia," Landsbergis said, adding that Lithuania cannot ignore the trilateral agreement as they are not its only member.

He added that Lithuania is continually discussing and evaluating the possibility of closing Russian diplomatic institutions.

When Lithuania joined the EU, it was agreed that Russian citizens could travel by train from Russia to the Kaliningrad region and back in a simplified manner. Brussels allocates money for this program.