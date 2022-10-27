UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Clarifies Whereabouts Of Russian Influencer Sobchak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Lithuanian State Security Department chief Darius Jauniskis said on Thursday that Russian media personality and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak was staying in the Baltic country as an Israeli national.

"She is staying in Lithuania.

As an Israeli citizen holding an Israeli passport, she does not need a visa and can stay here for up to 90 days if I'm not mistaken," Jauniskis told Lithuanian radio station Ziniu.

There is no evidence that the 40-year-old former journalist poses a threat to the Lithuanian national security, he added.

Sputnik learned from a source who asked not to be named that Sobchak crossed into Lithuania from Belarus on foot on Wednesday, shortly after a raid at her home in Russia and the arrest of her associate, Kirill Sukhanov, who is suspected of extortion.

