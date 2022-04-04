Lithuania Closes Russian Consulate General in Klaipeda - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Lithuania has decided to close the Russian consulate general in Klaipeda, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the minister said that Vilnius is downgrading diplomatic relations with Moscow and is expelling the Russian ambassador.

"The government of Lithuania... closes the consulate general in Klaipeda," Landsbergis said, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.