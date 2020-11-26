UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Confirms COVID-19 Cases Among Minks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Lithuania Confirms COVID-19 Cases Among Minks

COVID-19 cases have been detected among minks at a fur farm in Lithuania, the State Food and Veterinary Service said on Thursday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) COVID-19 cases have been detected among minks at a fur farm in Lithuania, the State food and Veterinary Service said on Thursday.

"The State Food and Veterinary Service informs that at a fur farm in the Jonava district, where animals belonging to companies UAB Danmink and AB Vilkijos ukis have been kept, following the death of 169 minks and the analysis of their samples, the animals were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19," the press release said.

According to veterinary service chief Darius Remeika, one farm employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and all those who came into contact with them have self-isolated.

The fur farm is home to about 60,000 animals.

The Lithuanian veterinary service noted that "based on the risk assessment by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and available information about SARS-CoV-2 transmission routes and the complexity of the disease" the virus found in fur farms "does not pose a threat to human health, except for those who are directly employed at these enterprises."

In total, over 1.6 million minks are kept at 86 fur farms across the Baltic country. Fur farms are required to report on the deaths of minks daily.

COVID-19 cases have been recently detected at mink farms in Denmark, the United States, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and Poland. Some of the countries have decided to cull animals at infected farms.

Related Topics

Spain Italy Poland United States Sweden Lithuania Netherlands Denmark All Million Employment

Recent Stories

NATO Reform Experts Recommend Complicating Veto Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to curb child abuse: Mini ..

2 minutes ago

French court rejects graft trial delay for ex-pres ..

2 minutes ago

Six arrested on setting of fireworks; man attempte ..

24 minutes ago

Step afoot to enhance capacity of FJG&CH for healt ..

24 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants for family members of ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.