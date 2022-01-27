UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Considering Military Draft For Women - Defense Ministry

January 27, 2022

Lithuania Considering Military Draft for Women - Defense Ministry

Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on Thursday said it was considering several models of compulsory military service in the country, including universal conscription that would call up young women

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on Thursday said it was considering several models of compulsory military service in the country, including universal conscription that would call up young women.

"There are two possible models of compulsory military service: 1) conscription of about 6,100 young men per year ages 18-19; 2) conscription of about 11,900 young men and women per year ages 18-19... The first investment would be at least 415 million euro ($463 million) in the event of recruiting young men only, and 1.5 billion euro if both young men and women (were recruited)," the ministry said in a feasibility study.

According to the research, annual allocations to support compulsory military service in the country would be 80 or 220 million euro, depending on the decision with respect to enlistment composition.

Conscription would be conducted among middle school graduates, the paper said. The number of grounds for military deferment would be reduced, while draft exemption on the basis of studying at university would be canceled.

A decision on military service models will be adopted only after "comprehensive discussions" with the public and the county's institutions, the document read.

Lithuanian authorities reintroduced conscription in 2015 amid an "exacerbation of the geopolitical situation." Those subject to the draft are chosen by a computer-generated random number. Initial length of service is nine months.

