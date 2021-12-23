UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Could Lose Up To $5.6Bln Per Year Due To Chinese Sanctions - Industry Union

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Lithuania Could Lose Up to $5.6Bln per Year Due to Chinese Sanctions - Industry Union

The president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, Vidmantas Janulevicius, said on Thursday that Lithuania's economy could lose up to 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) a year in the event of China imposing sanctions against the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, Vidmantas Janulevicius, said on Thursday that Lithuania's economy could lose up to 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) a year in the event of China imposing sanctions against the country.

Earlier this month, media reported that China urged multinational companies to sever ties with Lithuania and is now discussing possible economic sanctions against the Baltic nation. The German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce sent a message to Lithuanian government on Wednesday saying that if a constructive dialogue between China and Lithuania is not found, German investors will have to suspend production and enterprises in the country.

"It is most likely that we are talking about 700-800 million euro (for industrial components), and if the number is right, these goods bring 3-5 billion euro a year, because we use (industrial components imported from China) to assemble final product. Without specific components, some products will not be produced.

This sum can be considered a decrease in turnover," Janulevicius said, as quoted by Delfi.lt.

Janulevicius noted that in the last year, Lithuania imported from China goods worth 1.2 billion euro, with almost two thirds having been industrial products. He added that only industrial goods including components, raw materials and equipment were subject to sanctions, as there was no disruption in supply chains of other goods from the country.

China-Lithuania relations soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius commenced operation on November 18. China retaliated by downgrading bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires. On December 2, Lithuanian companies faced problems with customs clearance in Chinese ports after China allegedly deleted Lithuania from its customs system.

Related Topics

China German Vilnius Lithuania Chamber Euro November December Commerce Media Event From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

1 hour ago
 2800 policemen to be deployed on Christmas

2800 policemen to be deployed on Christmas

2 minutes ago
 CCoE reviews recommendations to enhance domestic L ..

CCoE reviews recommendations to enhance domestic LPG production

2 minutes ago
 Minister grieves over demise of Sultan's uncle and ..

Minister grieves over demise of Sultan's uncle and mother of Dera journalist

2 minutes ago
 Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

2 minutes ago
 World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.