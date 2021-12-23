Lithuania Could Lose Up to $5.6Bln per Year Due to Chinese Sanctions - Industry Union

The president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, Vidmantas Janulevicius, said on Thursday that Lithuania's economy could lose up to 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) a year in the event of China imposing sanctions against the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, Vidmantas Janulevicius, said on Thursday that Lithuania's economy could lose up to 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) a year in the event of China imposing sanctions against the country.

Earlier this month, media reported that China urged multinational companies to sever ties with Lithuania and is now discussing possible economic sanctions against the Baltic nation. The German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce sent a message to Lithuanian government on Wednesday saying that if a constructive dialogue between China and Lithuania is not found, German investors will have to suspend production and enterprises in the country.

"It is most likely that we are talking about 700-800 million euro (for industrial components), and if the number is right, these goods bring 3-5 billion euro a year, because we use (industrial components imported from China) to assemble final product. Without specific components, some products will not be produced.

This sum can be considered a decrease in turnover," Janulevicius said, as quoted by Delfi.lt.

Janulevicius noted that in the last year, Lithuania imported from China goods worth 1.2 billion euro, with almost two thirds having been industrial products. He added that only industrial goods including components, raw materials and equipment were subject to sanctions, as there was no disruption in supply chains of other goods from the country.

China-Lithuania relations soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius commenced operation on November 18. China retaliated by downgrading bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires. On December 2, Lithuanian companies faced problems with customs clearance in Chinese ports after China allegedly deleted Lithuania from its customs system.