Lithuania Declares 2 Employees Of Belarusian Embassy Personae Non Gratae- Foreign Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:04 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Lithuania declared two staffers of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius personae non gratae because of their involvement in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.
"Lithuania declared two staffers of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius personae non gratae. They carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status. This also shows Lithuania's solidarity with Latvia following Belarus' expulsion of staffers of the Latvian embassy in Minsk," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.