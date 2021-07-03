Lithuania Declares National Emergency Over Migrant Influx From Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Lithuania declared a state of emergency on Friday to unlock funding needed to deal with a huge flow of irregular migrants coming from Belarus, the interior minister said.

"It is important to have a legal framework in place and instruments ” technical and logistical instruments ” to make urgent decisions on emerging problems," Agne Bilotaite said.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said the declaration would afford her government more resources to quarantine the growing number of migrants to avoid the spread of the virus.

More than 800 migrants were caught trying to cross into the Baltic country since the start of the year, ten times the number recorded during all of 2020.

Bilotaite said in an interview to a Lithuanian news website last week that the majority of illegal migrants were Iraqis, followed by Iranians, Syrians and Belarusians. She blamed Belarus for allowing them to cross and said the European Union was sending personnel to beef up border patrols.