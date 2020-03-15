Lithuania Declares Nationwide Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Lithuania will introduce a nationwide quarantine from March 16-31 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the country's government said on Sunday.

"Taking into account the situation with the spread of the coronavirus, during an extraordinary meeting, the government decided to quarantine the entire territory of the Republic of Lithuania. The quarantine will last from midnight [22:00 GMT] on March 16 to midnight on March 30," the government said in a statement.

In addition, during the quarantine, all foreign citizens but drivers and crew members engaged in commercial and international cargo transportation, as well as those who have residence permit or diplomatic immunity, will be banned from entering the country.

Large-scale events across the country will be banned as well.

Meanwhile, the Estonian government decided to close the borders beginning on Tuesday to prevent the further spread of the disease, which means that foreign citizens who do not have residence permit or relatives in Estonia will not be able to enter the country. At the same time, no restrictions on leaving the country were introduced.

Latvia, in its turn, has already declared a state of emergency in the country and closed its borders amid the pandemic.

So far, a total of 8, 30 and 115 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia respectively.