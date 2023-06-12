Lithuania Demands Better Security Guarantees for Baltics From NATO - Reports

Lithuania expects NATO to improve its defense plans for the three Baltic states following the announcement of a nuclear arms pact between Russia and Belarus, its foreign minister said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Lithuania expects NATO to improve its defense plans for the three Baltic states following the announcement of a nuclear arms pact between Russia and Belarus, its foreign minister said.

Gabrielius Landsbergis told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday that safeguards for Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia would be high on the agenda of the next NATO summit that his country will host from July 11-12.

"The Baltic states have to be reinforced. Lithuania has to be reinforced because we have a vulnerable territory," Landsbergis was quoted as saying by the British daily.

He described the existing contingency plans for a ratcheting-up of tensions � up to a full-scale war � as satisfactory but argued that they did not account for the situation at present where Russia was allegedly posing a threat to the Baltic states.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart, Victor Khrenin, signed a pact in May that would allow for Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons to be stored at a special site in Belarus.