Lithuania Expels Russian Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Lithuania is downgrading its diplomatic relations with Russia and is expelling Russian ambassador from Vilnius, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

"The Lithuanian government ... decided to lower the level of the diplomatic presence, the ambassador of Russia must leave Lithuania, the Lithuanian ambassador will return from Moscow in the near future," the minister said, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.