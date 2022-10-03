MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Lithuania has declared Russian Charge d'Affaires to Lithuania Sergey Ryabokon persona non grata, ordering him to leave the country within five days, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"On 3 October, a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed a note, declaring the chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabokon as persona non grata. Ryabokon is given five days to leave the country," the ministry said in a statement.