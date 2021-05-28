UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Expels Two Belarusian Diplomats

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Lithuania on Friday said it was expelling two Belarusian diplomats for "activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat", the foreign ministry said in a statement

"Two intelligence officers working under the diplomatic cover were asked to leave Lithuania. No thank you and goodbye," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added on Twitter.

