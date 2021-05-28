Lithuania expels two Belarusian diplomats

Lithuania on Friday said it was expelling two Belarusian diplomats for "activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat", the foreign ministry said in a statement

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Lithuania on Friday said it was expelling two Belarusian diplomats for "activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Two intelligence officers working under the diplomatic cover were asked to leave Lithuania. No thank you and goodbye," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added on Twitter.