Lithuania Expels Two Staffers Of Russian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Lithuania will expel two staffers of the Russian embassy over their alleged activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, in solidarity with the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

"Today, on 23 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Embassy of Russia to Lithuania and handed him a diplomatic note, declaring two members of the Embassy's staff personae non gratae, because they had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, and giving them seven days to leave Lithuania. The decision shows our solidarity with the ally after an unprecedented and dangerous incident in the Czech Republic," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Moscow expressed readiness to help the Embassy of the Czech Republic to Russia perform the functions that could be disrupted by Moscow's order to drastically reduce its staff," the statement read on.

The decision was made in close cooperation with "Latvian and Estonian" partners, the ministry continued.

Earlier in the day, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics announced his country would expel one Russian diplomat in solidarity with Prague.

