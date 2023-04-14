UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Expresses Protest To Belarus Over Border Violation - Foreign Ministry

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned a representative of the Belarusian embassy and handed them a note of protest after a Belarusian border guard violated bilateral border earlier this week

"On 14 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Embassy of Belarus in Lithuania and handed a diplomatic note expressing its strong protest over repeated violations of the Lithuanian state border. The diplomatic note was handed over the violation of the state border of Lithuania by an official of the Belarusian border service of 12 April 2023 near Svencionys district," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Lithuania urged Belarus to take all necessary measures so that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

