Lithuania Extends COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 11 as Number of Cases Climbs to 1,370

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Lithuanian government has extended the coronavirus-related lockdown until May 11 as the COVID-19 toll in the country has grown to 1,370.

Lithuania initially declared quarantine on March 16 and then extended it until April 27.

The Lithuanian government announced another two-week extension earlier in the day at a briefing broadcast on Facebook.

With the news of extension came the announcement of certain loosening of control measures people in Lithuania can now go outside, subject to wearing a mask at all times except when eating outdoors. Companies which offer car- and avia- driving training can resume operations.

Stores located in molls will also be able to open, but will have to ensure strict supervision over social distancing behaviors.

Food services, beauty industry services, nightclubs and other recreational services will have to remain closed, save for hair dressing salons which can ensure a space of at least 10 square meters (108 square feet) per customer.

According to the latest situation update from the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center, the number of cases in the country has grown to 1,370, including 38 fatalities and 357 recoveries.

Lithuania has so far tested 76,793 people for COVID-19, including 6,040 tests conducted over the past day.