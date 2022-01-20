Lithuania Extends Special Powers For Troops at Belarusian Border Until May - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Lithuanian parliament has approved a three-month extension of the emergency powers accorded to soldiers assisting the State Border Guard at the border with Belarus, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On January 18 the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania prolonged the effect of amendments to the Law on the Organization of National Defence and Military Service and to the Statute on the Use of Military Force in light of the need for a reliable protection of the state border and the Lithuanian Armed Forces' assistance to the State Border Guard Service. The amendments to the law establish a legal mechanism to give military personnel authority concerning non-subordinate persons," the ministry said in a statement.

With these special authorities, soldiers are allowed to persecute and detain individuals suspected of violating the law; inspect documents, vehicles, and other items; limit access to areas along the border, as well as halt or ban traffic there; and use such means as handcuffs, weapons, and physical force if necessary, among other points.

The extension is effective until May 13, the statement read.

The situation at the border between Belarus and Poland, as well as several neighboring European nations, including Lithuania, has been tough for several months, with thousands of migrants flocking to the areas, camping there, and trying to enter the EU, which led to clashes with border guards.

While the EU blames Belarus for the crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions, Minsk maintains that it has no means to curb migrants flows due to the Western sanctions.