Lithuania Eyes Building Small-Scale Power Plants by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Lithuania is considering building several small-scale nuclear power plants by 2030 as it looks to stabilize its crisis-hit energy sector, Vice Minister of Energy Inga Ziliene said Wednesday.

"One of the options is to see how many small-scale reactors our energy sector needs.

They may provide flexibility and stability to the market," she told reporters, as quoted by public broadcaster LRT.

Lithuania began winding down its only power plant at the European Commission's order in 2009. Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys admitted on Tuesday that the decision to give up nuclear energy was a mistake that undermined the Baltic nation's energy security.