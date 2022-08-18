UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Eyes Building Small-Scale Power Plants By 2030

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Lithuania Eyes Building Small-Scale Power Plants by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Lithuania is considering building several small-scale nuclear power plants by 2030 as it looks to stabilize its crisis-hit energy sector, Vice Minister of Energy Inga Ziliene said Wednesday.

"One of the options is to see how many small-scale reactors our energy sector needs.

They may provide flexibility and stability to the market," she told reporters, as quoted by public broadcaster LRT.

Lithuania began winding down its only power plant at the European Commission's order in 2009. Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys admitted on Tuesday that the decision to give up nuclear energy was a mistake that undermined the Baltic nation's energy security.

Related Topics

Nuclear Lithuania May Market

Recent Stories

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

1 hour ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

1 hour ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promo ..

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

1 hour ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.