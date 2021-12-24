Lithuania Faces Fine of $680Mln If Deal With Belaruskali Unilaterally Breached - Lawmaker

Lithuania will be fined at least 600 million euros (nearly $680 million) in case of the unilateral termination of the contract between the Lithuanian Railways and the Belarusian state-owned potash fertilizer producer Belaruskali, lawmaker Kazys Starkevičius said on Friday

"At the moment, of course, not only due to the Belarusian crisis, potash prices have increased to cosmic height. The price is already huge anyway. If we are to pay a fine (unilateral termination of the deal in question), then (starting) not from 200 million (euros) but 600 million," Starkevičius told Lithuania's Novosti radio, adding that the figure is preliminary.

Such a fine would be a disaster for the Lithuanian economy, the lawmaker went on, adding that agreements between the Lithuanian Railways Belaruskali are long-term until 2023.

Products of the Belarusian fertilizer plant Belaruskali were transited through Lithuania, but despite US sanctions on the company entering into force on December 8, the transit was not stopped. The development prompted Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis to announce their intention to step down, which the prime minister later rejected.

To address and solve the scandal, the Lithuanian transport ministry prepared a bill banning the transit of goods from Belarus through the Baltic nation in a bid to sanction Belaruskali at the national level.