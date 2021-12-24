UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Faces Fine Of $680Mln If Deal With Belaruskali Unilaterally Breached - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Lithuania Faces Fine of $680Mln If Deal With Belaruskali Unilaterally Breached - Lawmaker

Lithuania will be fined at least 600 million euros (nearly $680 million) in case of the unilateral termination of the contract between the Lithuanian Railways and the Belarusian state-owned potash fertilizer producer Belaruskali, lawmaker Kazys Starkevičius said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Lithuania will be fined at least 600 million Euros (nearly $680 million) in case of the unilateral termination of the contract between the Lithuanian Railways and the Belarusian state-owned potash fertilizer producer Belaruskali, lawmaker Kazys Starkevičius said on Friday.

"At the moment, of course, not only due to the Belarusian crisis, potash prices have increased to cosmic height. The price is already huge anyway. If we are to pay a fine (unilateral termination of the deal in question), then (starting) not from 200 million (euros) but 600 million," Starkevičius told Lithuania's Novosti radio, adding that the figure is preliminary.

Such a fine would be a disaster for the Lithuanian economy, the lawmaker went on, adding that agreements between the Lithuanian Railways Belaruskali are long-term until 2023.

Products of the Belarusian fertilizer plant Belaruskali were transited through Lithuania, but despite US sanctions on the company entering into force on December 8, the transit was not stopped. The development prompted Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis to announce their intention to step down, which the prime minister later rejected.

To address and solve the scandal, the Lithuanian transport ministry prepared a bill banning the transit of goods from Belarus through the Baltic nation in a bid to sanction Belaruskali at the national level.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Company Fine Price Belarus Lithuania December From Million

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

12 minutes ago
 Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

23 minutes ago
 Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at DPO office ..

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at DPO office

24 seconds ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

25 seconds ago
 Punjab Games from January 24 to 27, 2022, Sports M ..

Punjab Games from January 24 to 27, 2022, Sports Minister

27 seconds ago
 Arbab holds SAD responsible for checking prices o ..

Arbab holds SAD responsible for checking prices of fertilizer, pesticides

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.