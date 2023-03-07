MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Lithuania and Germany have agreed on the need to strengthen NATO's eastern flank with additional air defense systems and jets, the Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Tuesday.

"We agreed with Germany on the need to strengthen the air defense of NATO's eastern flank and, without a doubt, this should include, in our opinion, the deployment of not only additional allied fighters, but also air defense systems," Anusauskas told reporters, as broadcast by LRT.