Lithuania in Talks With Allies to Have Brigade of NATO Troops in Country - Seimas Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Lithuania will continue its talks with allies to have a brigade of NATO troops stationed in the country amid an alleged threat from Russia, Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday.

"For us, it is very important to ensure that the NATO eastern flank is enforced, is properly protected and we will continue talking to our allies to make sure that there is a brigade size of troops located in Lithuania and that we continue expanding the defense teams in the Baltic countries based on a very rational and realistic evaluation of the security situation of the region," Cmilyte-Nielsen said during a Hudson Institute event.