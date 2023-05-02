Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are asking fellow NATO members to step up air defense support to secure the Baltic part of the military alliance's eastern flank in case of an attack ahead of a review of defense plans for NATO territory, the Euractiv news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Baltic states would like to see a strengthening of "rotational air defense" to defend their territory, several NATO diplomats told Euractiv, adding that they see a "lack of capacity," since the situation in Ukraine has highlighted the need for effective air defense against attacks and depleted supplies.

Investing in expensive air defense systems for the Baltic states would be one of the pieces of the collective defense puzzle for all NATO members, they said.

"We need to have a system in place instead of spontaneous rotations. We want to have a certain sustainable air defence system, which is going to rotate for the coming years," one of the diplomats said.

NATO states agreed at the Madrid Summit in June 2022 to increase their presence on the military alliance's eastern flank in order to better deter possible attacks on members and increase their defense readiness.

