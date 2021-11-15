UrduPoint.com

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Call For Bringing Minsk To Responsibility For Migrants Crisis

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Call for Bringing Minsk to Responsibility for Migrants Crisis

The leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called for bringing the authorities of Belarus to responsibility against the background of the migration crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called for bringing the authorities of Belarus to responsibility against the background of the migration crisis.

"(We) are concerned for the human rights and safety of the migrants currently in Belarus, who are being forced to breach the European Union border, and urge to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for human trafficking," the joint statement says.

The three presidents called for concrete actions by the UN structures responsible for human rights, refugees and migrants.

"The ongoing serious situation was addressed and assessed by the UN Security Council, and we call for concrete actions by UNHRC, UNHCR and IOM," they said.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia fully support Poland's actions to protect the borders and condemn the Belarusian government's actions, the three countries said.

The presidents of the three countries also expressed support for European countries, institutions and institutions in connection with the current crisis and called on the leaders of the EU and NATO countries to step up diplomatic efforts in the countries of origin of illegal migration.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations European Union Estonia Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's B ..

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Take Part in Presidentia ..

10 minutes ago
 Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

10 minutes ago
 US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported fro ..

US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported from Myanmar: junta

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

13 minutes ago
 Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

13 minutes ago
 National camping festival held at Islamia Universi ..

National camping festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.