Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Call for Bringing Minsk to Responsibility for Migrants Crisis

The leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called for bringing the authorities of Belarus to responsibility against the background of the migration crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called for bringing the authorities of Belarus to responsibility against the background of the migration crisis.

"(We) are concerned for the human rights and safety of the migrants currently in Belarus, who are being forced to breach the European Union border, and urge to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for human trafficking," the joint statement says.

The three presidents called for concrete actions by the UN structures responsible for human rights, refugees and migrants.

"The ongoing serious situation was addressed and assessed by the UN Security Council, and we call for concrete actions by UNHRC, UNHCR and IOM," they said.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia fully support Poland's actions to protect the borders and condemn the Belarusian government's actions, the three countries said.

The presidents of the three countries also expressed support for European countries, institutions and institutions in connection with the current crisis and called on the leaders of the EU and NATO countries to step up diplomatic efforts in the countries of origin of illegal migration.