Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Sanction 28 More Belarusians - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed sanctions on 28 more people involved in violence against protesters in Belarus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Friday.

"In coordination with Latvia and Estonia, Lithuania sanctioned additional 28 individuals involved in the violence against protestors in #Belarus, inclu[ding] in the death of R.

Bandarenka. If brutality doesn't stop, we'll expand sanctions. 'New normal' thrusted by outgoing leadership is not an option," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.