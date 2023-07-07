Lithuania, Latvia, Poland Urge NATO to Strengthen Eastern Flank of Alliance

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Latvian President Egils Levits on Friday called on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance and change the strategy of nuclear deterrence due to the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Latvian President Egils Levits on Friday called on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance and change the strategy of nuclear deterrence due to the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"The actions that we propose will not only improve allied security but will also correspond with the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian nation. Our course of actions should comprise 1) review of nuclear deterrence and its adaptation to new realities, 2) inclusion in the military adaptation of conventional threats emanating from Belarus, 3) filling army pre-positioned stocks on the eastern flank, 4) raising defense spending beyond 2 percent of GDP and aligning it with NATO priorities, 5) increasing allied resilience against hybrid threats," a joint letter published by the Lithuanian president's office said.

The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus poses "a direct threat" to the security of the alliance, according to the letter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.