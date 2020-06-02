Lithuania, Latvia Record Less Than 10 New COVID-19 Cases Each - Health Authorities

Lithuania and Latvia have each registered less than 10 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with only four and five recorded, respectively, their health authorities said on Tuesday

The total infection tally in Lithuania now stands at 1,682, while Latvia's is at 1,071.

The death toll from the infection in Lithuania stands at 71, while in Latvia, 24 people have died of the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Last week, the Latvian authorities announced that the state of emergency, which was imposed in mid-March, would be lifted on June 9. The lockdown in Lithuania expired on May 31.