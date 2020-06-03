Lithuania, Latvia Record Less Than 10 New COVID-19 Cases Each - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Lithuania and Latvia have each registered less than 10 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with only two and eight recorded there, respectively, their health authorities said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Lithuania and Latvia stood at four and five, respectively.

The total infection tally in Lithuania now stands at 1,684, while Latvia's is at 1,079. The death toll in Lithuania stands at 71, and in Latvia at 24.

Last week, the Latvian authorities announced that the state of emergency, which was imposed in mid-March, would be lifted on June 9.

The lockdown in Lithuania expired on May 31, however the authorities extended the quarantine regime until June 16.

Neighboring Estonia registered 10 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, meaning that the country's infection rate remained low even after the state of emergency was lifted on May 18. At the same time, on Tuesday, the daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Baltic state stood at zero for the first time in almost three months.

"COVID-19 was confirmed among 1,880 residents of Estonia in different regions of the country," the Health board said in a statement.

According to authorities, the death toll has increased to 69 after one COVID-19 carrier died over the given period.