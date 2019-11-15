Lithuania, Norway swap spies with Russia: official

Russia has returned two Lithuanians and a Norwegian it convicted of espionage to Vilnius in a spy swap that also saw Lithuania free two Russians jailed for spying, the Baltic state's intelligence chief said on Friday

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Russia has returned two Lithuanians and a Norwegian it convicted of espionage to Vilnius in a spy swap that also saw Lithuania free two Russians jailed for spying, the Baltic state's intelligence chief said on Friday.

"Today at midday the exchange operation was completed successfully.

Lithuanian citizens Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis and Norwegian citizen Frode Berg successfully returned to Lithuania," Lithuanian intelligence chief Darius Jauniskis told reporters in Vilnius.

He said Lithuania handed over two Russians, Nikolai Filipchenko andSergei Moisejenko, pardoned by Lithuania, in an exchange at a Lithuanianborder crossing.