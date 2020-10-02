UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Not Planning To Reduce Diplomatic Presence In Belarus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:04 PM

Lithuania Not Planning to Reduce Diplomatic Presence in Belarus - Reports

Vilnius will not recall its ambassador to Belarus for consultations and will not reduce its presence in the country, Sputnik Belarus reported Friday, citing the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Vilnius will not recall its ambassador to Belarus for consultations and will not reduce its presence in the country, Sputnik Belarus reported Friday, citing the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry suggested that Poland and Lithuania reduce the number of their diplomats in the country from 50 to 18 for Poland, from 25 to 14 for Lithuania. In addition, Belarus recalled its ambassadors to both countries for consultations.

More Stories From World

